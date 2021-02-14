LSU upsets #16 Tennessee at home

“We got great guys. They want to win, they want to play well. They love representing LSU, they love representing Louisiana. And they’re going to do whatever it takes to win. We had a meeting after the Alabama loss where I did most of the talking. I said this how it is, this how we’re going to do it. We only need 6-7 guys. We had been playing 8-9 guys. We’re going to play 6-7 guys who are going to do it, how I want it done.”