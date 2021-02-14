LSU upsets #16 Tennessee at home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) -Saturday proved to be a big day for the LSU Tigers as they took down 16th ranked Tennessee 78-65.
JaVonte Smart finished the day with 20 points and Cam Thomas added 25 of his own to give the Tigers the edge.
Vols came close in the second half only down by four but got cold at the wrong time with only six baskets in the last 12 minutes.
LSU’s defense stepped up throughout the game, forcing the cold streak late and holding the Vols for nine minutes without a field goal.
Tigers Head coach Will Wade says he’s impressed with how his team is performing down the stretch.
“We got great guys. They want to win, they want to play well. They love representing LSU, they love representing Louisiana. And they’re going to do whatever it takes to win. We had a meeting after the Alabama loss where I did most of the talking. I said this how it is, this how we’re going to do it. We only need 6-7 guys. We had been playing 8-9 guys. We’re going to play 6-7 guys who are going to do it, how I want it done.”
LSU now with back to back wins for the first time in almost a month.
