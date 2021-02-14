Gulf Coast florists work hard to finish up Valentine’s Day orders

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roses, teddy bears, and heart shaped balloons fill floral shops for one of the busiest holidays of the year, Valentine’s Day. Amy Cruse, Flower Basket manager, said that she’s been swamped preparing perfect arrangements for couples and families.
“With being on a Sunday tomorrow is not going to be crazy busy,” said Cruse.
Cruse said the days leading up to Valentine Day, mainly the 11th, 12th, and 13th have been slammed with orders. Working to create the perfect flower arrangements, topped with bows, Cruse said it’s the loyal customers that keep the family business up and running.
“We want to be loyal back to them and make sure we give them quality flowers, quality service,” said Cruse. “Make it a good experience for them so they’ll keep coming back.”
Many orders were set to go out for delivery the day before Valentine’s Day, so people would be surprised with their red or even pink roses before the holiday. One thing that makes her job worth while is the least expected deliveries.
“One year I brought flowers to a family,” Cruse said. “The dad was overseas and he called me last minute and said is there any way you can get flowers to my family.”
Without a shadow of a doubt, Cruse rushed upon that request, all to be reminded why she loves what she does.
“Those people,” said Cruse. “That mama and those babies they just cried. They couldn’t believe that he was able to get something from overseas to their house and that is probably the best feeling you’ll ever get.”
And for any last minute gift-givers, the Flower Basket will be open tomorrow.
