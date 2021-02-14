Lady Admirals take home district championship in basketball

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -It was an especially happy weekend for the Gulfport girls basketball team, coming home with a district title Friday. On the court, it was the Simaru Fields show as she put up 35 points all by herself as the Lady Admirals beat the Red Rebels 64-57.
This is Gulport’s first district crown since the 17-18 season.
The records are now reset essentially as teams move into their respective playoff brackets.
Head coach Brooke Glass says the team has lived up to its motto for the season.
We want to be a competitive program we have to start every day and work every day,” said Glass. “I set the bar really high for these kids and every day they bring it. The slogan for this year was ‘Make The Believe’ we felt like we were the underdog a lot this year, not many people really knew what we had going so every day we said, ‘Make them believe, today is how we make them believe’ so they bought into that and they ran with it and it has been a lot of fun.”
Gulfport earned themselves a first-round bye when the playoffs start next week.
