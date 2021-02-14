Cloudy and cold Valentine’s Day. Wintry mix possible on Monday.

All eyes are on the chance for wintry mix on Monday. We’ll start off the day in the mid 40s with scattered showers. However, much colder air will be moving in from the north. As this cold air meets up with this moisture, there could be a transition to freezing rain and sleet. The best chance for this is going to be in Pearl River and Stone County where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect. There could be light ice accumulations up to 0.1″ in these spots. Even light accumulations can cause slick spots on roads, bridges and overpasses. It’s not out of the question that a little wintry mix could develop along the coast as well, but most areas will see cold rain.