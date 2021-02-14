Cloudy and cold Valentine’s Day. Wintry mix possible on Monday.

Valentine’s Day is going to be cloudy and chilly with highs only in the mid 40s. We can’t rule out some isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry. It’s going to be cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
All eyes are on the chance for wintry mix on Monday. We’ll start off the day in the mid 40s with scattered showers. However, much colder air will be moving in from the north. As this cold air meets up with this moisture, there could be a transition to freezing rain and sleet. The best chance for this is going to be in Pearl River and Stone County where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect. There could be light ice accumulations up to 0.1″ in these spots. Even light accumulations can cause slick spots on roads, bridges and overpasses. It’s not out of the question that a little wintry mix could develop along the coast as well, but most areas will see cold rain.
Brutally cold air will move in Monday night, and temperatures will plummet into the upper teens and low 20s. This could lead to a pipe-bursting freeze, so it’s very important to protect your pipes before Monday night. Wind chills could dip as low as 10! Mardi Gras will stay cold with highs only in the low 40s. We may see a little sun by the afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.