Veterans head to vaccination site at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System received 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines for the week, organizers and health care officials sprung into action to organize mass vaccination sites in Pensacola, FL and the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
Both sites each received 500 doses to administer to veterans with appointments, including Michael Allard.
Allard served in the U.S. Air Force for nine and a half years and he was among the first in line for Saturday morning’s vaccination.
“I’m always early for a doctor’s appointment so this was no different.” said Allard.
Former servicemen and women rolled through the Coliseum and rolled up their sleeves, eager to receive their dose.
“I work for a trucking company and I get a lot of drivers that come in and they come across the United States,” Allard said.
Veterans said the vaccine is a way to keep people around them safe, which makes Gulf Coast Veterans health officials happy.
“We started vaccinating our veterans at a faster rate and a larger population,” said Dr. Christopher Saslo, Associate Director of Patient Care Services.
Organizers said they were glad to take care of people who put their lives on the line for the nation.
“I have some pride going to work everyday knowing that we can help our heroes,” Saslo said.
While the weather was cold and gloomy, people were excited to finally take their COVID-19 vaccine and take one more step to normalcy.
“I’m very excited because I’ve been waiting,” said Allard.
While the health crisis has taken a toll on the country’s veterans, it also proved their resilience once more.
“This pandemic has been a very clear marker that we will not be defeated by anything or anybody when it comes to caring for our American heroes.” Saslo said.
For now, patients hope to soon return to normalcy and encourage others to roll up their sleeves when the vaccine is available to them.
“The more people that get vaccinated, the more people that get covered, the less risk of transmission,” Allard said.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System hopes to hold another mass vaccination site in about four weeks.
Currently, VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans already receiving care from the VA. It’s based on the CDC and VA risk criteria, which includes veterans over the age of 65, veterans in residential behavioral health facilities, caregiver support recipients, veterans with spinal cord issues, and veterans in long-term care facilities.
Veterans interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can make an appointment by calling 1-800-296-8872.
