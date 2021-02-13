MSDH looking for minority participation on why they distrust the COVID-19 vaccine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health wanted to know why people are apprehensive about receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. They have been gathering data through an online survey that has been ongoing for about a month, but they have extended it to get more participation.
However, they need more data from minorities to understand what barriers may be keeping people from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Some results from the survey were released during a Zoom call hosted by Tougaloo College on the worries and fears about the vaccine in minority communities.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state medical director, said that he felt encouraged that 72% of Mississippians plan to take the vaccine. But the survey shows there is a big difference between how many whites and Blacks intended to take the shots.
It was reported in January, that African Americans only make up of 15% of the Mississippians vaccinated.
“We see a significant difference in those that ‘definitely will’ take it between white Mississippians and Black Mississippians,” Dobbs said. “Although we think we have made some headway in the trust gap, it is still there.”
The trust gap is also shown in other segments of the survey.
“When we get to the ‘not sure’, and the ‘probably not’ and then the ‘will not’, you can see that Black Mississippians really, there’s a lot of Black folks that don’t trust,” said Dobbs. “And I don’t think that is a surprise. But I think that we need to make sure that we really do everything we can to provide that reassurance, answer those questions and understand what are the foundational issues that lead to lack of trust and address them.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the historical distrust in the African American community from the Tuskegee Syphilis experiments of the 1930s. It’s a case that involved the government infecting over 700 Black men and women with syphilis without their knowledge or consent. The purpose of the study was to determine whether penicillin could prevent syphilis, however they were all given a placebo.
However, Fauci said that kind of unethical work doesn’t take place anymore.
“Since that time there have been ethical safeguards put in place that would make it totally impossible for that ever to happen again.” Fauci said.
The survey also showed who trusts the government more when it comes to advice about the vaccines. White Americans tend to trust their own doctor, family, state health department and the CDC. Latinos said they trusted Dr. Fauci and the National Institutes of Health, and African Americans tend to put their trust into church leaders who are most influential.
“And we’ve been working with church leaders,” Dobbs said “Because that often is a mechanism through which Black communities can have access to information and then disseminate it within their population.”
Dr. Obie McNair of the Central Mississippi Health Services cautioned against false information on the internet.
“One of the reasons you see such reticence in the African-American community to take the vaccine is that a lot of disinformation is out there, particularly on the internet,” said McNair. “So I would encourage people to get their information from more reliable sources such as Dr. Dobbs, such as Dr. Fauci, their primary care physician, and let’s not let the internet practice medicine for us.”
Fauci pointed out the known high incidence of infection in the African-American community, as well as their high death rate from COVID-19.
“One of the things we have been trying to do is to reach out to the African-American community to convince them that when a vaccine does becomes available, that they get vaccinated,” said Fauci. “Not only for their own health, but for their family as well as for their community.”
