MSDH looking for minority participation on why they distrust the COVID-19 vaccine

“When we get to the ‘not sure’, and the ‘probably not’ and then the ‘will not’, you can see that Black Mississippians really, there’s a lot of Black folks that don’t trust,” said Dobbs. “And I don’t think that is a surprise. But I think that we need to make sure that we really do everything we can to provide that reassurance, answer those questions and understand what are the foundational issues that lead to lack of trust and address them.”