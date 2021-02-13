Home of Grace celebrates successful graduation class amid ongoing pandemic

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the struggles of 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic, Home of Grace still managed to successfully move clients through its recovery programs.
“We actually had to shut the program down for a short period of time and we rapidly moved to a virtual program,” said Executive Director Josh Barton. “We set our men and women up with our counselors to do individual counseling and group counseling and things like that virtually.”
The recovery center had to adapt and learn how to cater to clients while also adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. They managed to do it and Friday, marked a milestone of success. Ten men graduated from the three-month program, the most they’ve had complete a program in a year.
“Since we’ve been dealing with COVID we’ve had to scale back 25% so we’ve had about seven or eight men coming in our program every week, and we’ve had close to maybe four or five graduates on average week over week. So, this week being 10 graduates was a super big graduation class for us. It would have even been a pretty good graduation class pre-COVID, but especially now. It was the largest class we’ve had in over a year,” Barton said.
At the women’s campus, two graduated Friday morning.
Now that 2020 is in the rearview, Home of Grace is focusing on moving forward and what comes next for its recovery programs and the clients who participate, particularly on their women’s campus.
“Going into the future we’re looking at building a new women’s campus and getting that off the ground,” said Development Director Tiffany Alsbury. “They’re just as important as the men. They have a lot going on so it’s a little difficult to get them on TV or to even convince them to come sometimes and leave their kids. So, that’s something that we are really working on and really excited in the future to expand that women’s campus.”
