Gun, ammo sales rising, supply not keeping up with demand

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ammo sales are through the roof here in Southwest Georgia, according to some gun and ammo dealers.
“Right now our guns are probably consistent with about 70 or 80 percent of our total sales,” said Jason Sheffield.
Sheffield owns two pawn shops in the Albany area, including North Slappey Pawn.
Gun and ammo sales aren’t just up in the Albany area, it looks like they may also be on the rise across the nation.
Dealers said ammo is getting scarce.
Michael Pearlman owns Albany Vacuum and L&M Sports. He said when it comes to ammo, there’s a “nationwide shortage.”
“I have people call from Oregon placing orders, Washington state,” Pearlman told WALB News 10.
Pearlman only sells ammo and some gun parts, but he doesn’t sell firearms. He said ammo sales have gone up in the past six months.
“Never seen it like this in the firearms industry, ever,” said Pearlman.
Sheffield said he’s seen a spike in people buying guns, but a decline in people selling them.
“That’s the last thing they’re letting go of is their guns,” said Sheffield.
Both men said the most popular items right now are assault weapons and ammo for them.
The two offered a variety of reasons behind the demand.
The pandemic, riots, protests, possibility of tighter gun regulations and even the impeachments of former President Donald Trump are some of the reasons the two think buyers are stocking up.
They told us gun owners are just unsure of what’s next.
They said it has also caused a spike in new gun owners coming into their stores.
“Scared, thinking they’re not gonna be able to get ammo, thinking they’re not gonna be able to buy firearms in the future,” said Pearlman referring to gun owners, specifically new ones.
“Half of what we sell is probably to new gun owners,” said Sheffield.
There are even issues with suppliers, such as the cost of metals rising and suppliers not meeting the demand.
“Manufacturers can’t keep up,” said Pearlman.
“Through the last six months, I probably joined up with another dozen distributors,” said Sheffield.
Sheffield said all this combined has him concerned for the future of the gun industry and believes the gun industry, itself, will remain an uncertain one.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.