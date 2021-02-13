Cloudy and chilly this weekend

Sunday will be like a repeat of today. It will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50. A low pressure system moving nearby on Monday will likely bring widespread showers. While we’ll warm up into the low 50s, much colder air will follow in behind this system. If the cold air is able to meet up with enough moisture, there could be a little sleet or freezing rain mixed in. However, significant accumulations are expected to stay to our northwest. Temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 20s by Tuesday morning. This could lead to a pipe-busting freeze. Mardi Gras will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the mid 40s.