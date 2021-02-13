Bay St. Louis businesses brace for larger crowds traveling from New Orleans

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - With New Orleans bars and certain streets closed this Mardi Gras weekend, business owners in Bay St. Louis are preparing for an influx of customers from the Big Easy.
“I hate to benefit from New Orleans’ misfortune, but many of our customers do come from the New Orleans area. So I would expect that we get a nice surge this weekend. Hopefully, they are wanting to get out and do some things and come to Bay St. Louis and shop with us,” said Jane Kulpeksa, owner of Salty Soul Outfitters.
Many in the restaurant and bar world possess a similar view and believe whether customers are craving oysters or alcohol, they will travel from Louisiana to the Bay in search of it.
“We do see a lot of Louisiana plates here on the weekends, so when I heard I just knew we were going to be extra busy headed into Mardi Gras,” said 200 North Beach Executive Chef Bernard Carmouche.
With more people expected to be gracing south Mississippi, the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak is causing concern.
“Oh, absolutely, but we do take precautions,” said Lauren Joffrion, Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar head chef. “We have a certain amount of people who are allowed inside the building, we keep all the tables six feet apart. Our whole staff wears masks the entire time and just make sure our customers get the best service while maintaining those safety standards.”
Other business owners said they do realize the potential for larger crowds to spread COVID-19, they plan to take the same precautions to slow the spread of the virus. They also said they look forward to see better numbers thanks to the boost in business coming from the New Orleans area.
