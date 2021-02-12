Senate votes for alternative bill that would tax medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - An alternative bill to Initiative 65 was passed by state lawmakers in the early morning hours on Friday.
State senators voted to approve Senate Bill 2765 to create the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The bill sets up a medical marijuana program to be used only if the court blocks Initiative 65. The bill now moves to the House for consideration.
“It only goes in effect in the event that the courts strike down 65,” explained the bill’s author Sen. Kevin Blackwell. “So, if they strike down 65, this then allows the people of this state to have access to medical marijuana.”
The 30-to-19 vote didn’t happen until after 1 a.m. It was the second time the senate took up the matter.
Earlier, on Thursday night, the bill was struck down. It was brought back up in a motion to reconsider, at which time it passed in a 30-to-19 vote.
Different than Initiative 65, this bill applies a sales tax to medical marijuana. Legislators voted to reduce the amount of the sales tax, however, from 10% to 7%.
Taxing the medicinal herb is something that advocates of Initiative 65 are against.
“So, they have literally tried to apply the recreational rules to medical,” said Diesoul Blankenship, Mississippians for Medical Marijuana executive director. “If it’s medical, it’s medical and medical marijuana should not be taxed... just like all other medicines.”
The Mississippi Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about Initiative 65 in April as some continue to challenge its legalities.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.