Pearl River never trails in rivalry victory at Gulf Coast

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING Scott led the Wildcats in scoring with a career-high 18 points. “She had a career night. I told her afterwards, ‘I’ve coached you so hard since August since you arrived and it was for moments like tonight,’” Fletcher said. “Tonight I thought the game paid her back due to her being committed to the game and committed to getting better.” Bryanna Taylor (Terry) finished the night with 13 points. Burrage chipped in with 12 points on a trio of 3s. Keshunti Nichols (Pearl) and Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) had 10 points apiece.