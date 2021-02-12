Ocean Springs High decides where Class of 2021 will graduate

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - After weeks of discussion in the Ocean Springs School District has decided to allow an in-person graduation for the Class of 2021.
Ocean Springs School Board voted Thursday night to allow a graduation ceremony to proceed at Greyhound Stadium.
This move comes after a survey was sent out to parents and students last month asking them what their preference for the ceremony would be. The choices ranged from having two separate ceremonies at the Coast Coliseum with the graduating class divided into two groups, or having all the seniors graduate together in one, socially-distanced ceremony at Greyhound Stadium.
Superintendent Bonita Coleman told WLOX on Friday that the majority of students and parents opted for the ceremony at Greyhound Stadium.
Details about this year’s graduation ceremony have not been released yet. However, Coleman said the graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.
Last year, a virtual graduation was held for each graduating senior, with only their parents in attendance. Each senior was presented with a diploma at individual times and the videos were compiled into one long virtual ceremony. That move came just two months after the start of the pandemic as cases were rising and more was still being learned about COVID-19.
