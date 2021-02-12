Myles Brennan ‘looks full-go’ in practice

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - It wasn’t the 2020 season Myles Brennan was hoping for, but he appears to be recovering from a number of lingering injuries.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said the Long Beach alum “looks full go right now” in practice during a radio hit on Thursday. He said while the team is not doing full practices, Brennan is “doing everything that the team does,” including weight room sessions.
Brennan played in just three games in 2020 before suffering an abdominal injury against Missouri.
