Medical marijuana proposal fails after stalling Senate work, but could be reconsidered

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Controversy at the State Capitol surrounding medical marijuana.
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about Initiative 65 in April. But one lawmaker was pushing to get an alternative lined up.
Senate Bill 2765 would’ve set up the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. That’s why some members of the public showed up at the Capitol Thursday. Only to wait till after 6:00 before it was taken up.
Lawmakers recessed three different times. In between each of those, the bill’s author has been making his way around the chamber talking with fellow members.
“It can be complex in so many ways,” said Senator Chris McDaniel of the process. “Sometimes arms are twisted. Sometimes promises are made. Sometimes backroom deals are met. But we’ve got to keep our eye on the ball here. The people have spoke on this issue and it’s clear as a bell.”
Bill author Sen. Kevin Blackwell told his colleagues that several changes were made to the original bill, including that it wouldn’t operate parallel to Initiative 65 as previously planned.
“It only goes in effect in the event that the courts strike down 65,” explained Blackwell. “So, if they strike down 65, this then allows the people of this state to have access to medical marijuana.”
Different than Initiative 65, this bill would’ve taxed medical marijuana. It was reduced from 10 to 7 percent.
“So, they have literally tried to apply the recreational rules to medical,” said Diesoul Blankenship, Mississippians for Medical Marijuana executive director. “If it’s medical, it’s medical and medical marijuana should not be taxed... just like all other medicines.”
Still, it required a 3/5th vote to pass since it was proposing a new tax. They fell just shy of that with a vote of 30-21. It was held on a motion to reconsider, meaning it has one more day to potentially be taken up again.
“A lot of Senators would like to see what the Supreme Court ruling is before we act as a legislature,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons.
