Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport spreads kindness on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport teamed up with schools across Harrison County to teach students lessons in kindness. The organization’s Provisional Class of new members hosted a Random Acts of Kindness Week in over 20 classrooms across the county.
Throughout the week, students participated in three projects, including writing and decorating cards with encouraging notes which will be sent to kids at Memorial Hospital’s children’s unit. The students also completed compliment cards for their classmates, and a kindness chain. The goal was to encourage students in 3rd through 5th grade to be a kinder to one another.
In all, more than 400 students participated.
“Nowadays with the rise of social media, and bullying is still out there, so we just wanted to teach everyone that you still can be kind and it costs nothing to do it, and how easy it is and how good it feels to show it and receive it.” said Laura Mcmahon, Executive Board Member for the Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.
Mary Douglas, student at Bayou View Elementary School also said “I learned that being kind is something that everyone can do.”
The official ‘Random Acts of Kindness Week’ is actually February 17th through the 23rd, but due to Mardi Gras break on the Gulf Coast, the Junior Auxiliary decided to do it a week before.
