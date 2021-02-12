It’s a buyer’s market as some move to Gulf Coast from out of state

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the last year, countless small businesses have struggled. It’s a story that’s been told too many times to count over the last year. But some businesses are thriving in the chaos.
For realtors, it’s a busy time. For those wanting to purchase property, it’s a buyer’s market.
“In real estate, you would think (the pandemic) would cause us to take a really negative hit but what we have seen here in Mississippi is that it’s really been a positive impact,” said Coast realtor Wendy Boyd. “As a matter of fact, it was a really great year for sales and people moving here. We’ve noticed a trend. It seems a lot of people are coming from Louisiana.”
The jump from the Big Easy to Bay St. Louis has been made plenty of times before, but now prospective buyers seem to be motivated by their desire to escape the COVID-19 restrictions.
”People have come here not only looking for a getaway but deciding that they don’t want to deal with all the restrictions and lockdowns,” said Boyd. “They can’t do anything. They feel like their life has been in a vice where they are not able to actually live.”
That trend has led to real estate agents finding financial success at a time when very few businesses are succeeding.
”2020 was actually the best year that I have had in real estate and I am grateful for that,” said Boyd. “I guess I am going to attribute that good fortune as a result.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.