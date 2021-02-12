‘Instead of getting I want to give people stuff’: 12-year-old boy’s birthday wish was to give

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of receiving gifts for his birthday, 12-year-old Jaylen Finley gave out at least 30 breakfast presents to those in need. It’s the latest humanitarian idea from a young man who’s known for his generosity.
“My first idea was to go out on the street and give people orange juice or something like five dollars or something,” Finley said.
That’s when his mom and grandmother stepped in to help make this birthday wish a reality.
“I said ‘what do you want to do this year?’ and he said ‘can we feed people?’ and I’m like ‘you’ve got to call your grandma because I don’t know how we’re going to pull this off.’ That’s when my mom got her phone call and said we’d figure this out,” said Kendra Harris, Jaylen’s mom.
“I reached out to a few people and Burger King said ‘well, let’s help him do that,’ so here we are.” said Gracie Finley, Jaylen’s grandmother.
Burger King provided the breakfast biscuits, Back Bay Mission had the space, and from there a birthday pay-it-forward service project fell into place.
“Instead of getting I want to give people stuff because I have mostly everything I need and I just want to give some other people something,” Jaylen added.
Gracie Finley also said Jaylen’s aunt lives in Oklahoma and heard about the service project and now wants to start a non-profit for him called “Jaylen’s Generosity.”
“It feels pretty good to help people out.” said Finley.
By the way, that next donation project is already in the works. We’re told Pizza Hut is sponsoring Jaylen’s next service project, which is helping to feed 50 people Feb. 14 at Seashore Mission in Biloxi.
