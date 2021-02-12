Hattiesburg moose lodge supports first responders with free meals, stuffed toys

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Moose Lodge supported local first responders Thursday with free food and free toys.
Lodge No. 1804 provided about 200 plates of jambalaya to emergency medical technicians, firefighters and law enforcement officers.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department also got several boxes full of stuffed “Tommy Moose” toys, which can be given to children in crisis situations.
“We keep stuffed toys in the trunks of our patrol cars for traumatic incidents with children, ranging from wrecks to domestic violence, just whatever. It’s a real calming effect,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
“Not only do we use them in the patrol cars, we recently brought on a victim advocate and so, she’ll also use that when she has to deal with families and children that are traumatized in those types of incidents. “So we appreciate [the donation] more than you’ll ever know,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.
More than 200 of the “Tommy Moose” toys were donated to the sheriffs departments.
