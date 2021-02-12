Friday’s Forecast

Chilly pattern has arrived. And periods of rainy weather will continue today, tonight, and tomorrow. Today’s highs will be in the chilly 50s. Tonight’s lows will be in the chilly 40s. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the chilly 50s. Lower rain chances are expected for Valentine’s Day Sunday. After Sunday, we’ll see an increase in rain chances on Monday. Then, a surge of colder air may arrive Monday night. Will the rain stop before the cold air hits? If so, then there will be no wintry mixed precipitation in South Mississippi. But, if the wet weather actually sticks around after the temperatures possibly drop below freezing, then it will at least be possible to see wintry mixed precipitation in or near South Mississippi on Monday night. Currently, it is unclear what impact if any at all this could have on local travel plans Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then, next Tuesday may be dry. But, then next Wednesday into Thursday may be wetter and not as cold.