Driver arrested after crashing into Pass Road utility pole
By WLOX Staff | February 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:55 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A driver who refused to stop for police ended up crashing into a utility pole on Pass Road Friday morning. It happened around 11am near the intersection of Popp’s Ferry and Pass roads.

Biloxi Police officers said they were trying to make a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn’t pull over and ended up crashing into the pole. The driver was arrested shortly afterwards.

Power was out briefly to about 2,800 customers in the area, but Mississippi Power worked quickly to bring all those homes and businesses in the area back online.

