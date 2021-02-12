Customers eat their final plates at Palace Grill

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Loyal customers from across the region flocked to the Palace Grill for one last meal and one final cup of coffee due to their final day of business. The downtown diner has been one of Gulfport’s homegrown staples since it was founded by Don and Shirley Parks back in 1960.
Their daughters, Laura Haulsee and Kelli Hawkins, ran the show after the death of their parents. The sister duo spoke about being raised side-by-side the restaurant.
“They trapped us into it,” Haulsee said. “They kept telling us to come down and help them for a little while, then part-time. That was like 35 years ago.”
Behind the counter and in the kitchen, the family fed generations of Mississippians.
“The first time I ever ate here, I was a senior in high school in 1962,” Gulfport resident Eddie Miller said. “On Saturdays we would always stop to get hamburgers and fries, which was like 50 cents for both of them.”
The diner also served members of the White House. Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by for a surprise visit in 2019 before heading to a campaign rally for Gov. Tate Reeves.
“My sister came up to me and she said, ‘The vice president is coming into lunch,’ and I said ‘The vice president of what?’ You know, because I never dreamed that the Vice President of the United States was going to step in our doors.” said Hawkins.
Despite the history and the fame, the dinner served it’s last plate for lunch and poured its final cup of coffee on Feb. 12, 2021.
“I never really thought we’d be closing this soon,” Haulsee said.
Through hurricanes and economic recessions, the Palace Grill was able to keep its doors open. However, it wasn’t able to survive the wrath of COVID-19.
“A lot of our customers started working from home and weren’t able to eat with us.” said Haulsee.
That is something that hurt staff members, who are known for their customer care and service with a smile.
“They were real service oriented,” said Miller. “They were people oriented.”
Through the decades, bonds were forged that will live on despite the closure.
“They call us all the time,” Haulsee said. “They check on us and we will be checking on them.”
As for what’s next, the sister duo is looking forward to spending more time with loved ones before thinking about their next chapter.
“I’m available at 11 o’clock to go to lunch with some of them,” said Hawkins. “Just meet them and talk and catch up on good times.”
