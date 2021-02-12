Coroner identifies man killed in Gulfport hostage situation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The man killed in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Gulfport has been identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Turner of Gulfport.
According to police, officers were called at 1:40 a.m. to a house in the 100 block of David Street in reference to a domestic dispute, but upon arrival quickly realized it was a hostage situation.
Officers tried to talk with Turner, but those efforts failed and multiple officers ended up engaging the suspect, according to Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducre’. The autopsy shows Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on non-enforcement duties in accordance with procedures. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation with assistance from Biloxi Police’s Crime Scene Unit.
