Coast Candymakers busy hours ahead of Valentine’s Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re less than 48-hours away from Valentine’s Day and Coast Candymakers is busy at work creating tasty treats to tempt any would-be Valentine.
With more than 65 different types of candy to choose from, candy makers at the Island View’s sweet shop are pulling long hours to make sure that everyone on the Gulf Coast can satisfy their sweetheart’s sweet tooth.
“We thought that it would be a little slow because of COVID,” said Coast Candymakers Pastry Chef, Denise Pharr. “I guess, because everyone is staying in these days, candy has really been a good choice. So, they’ve been coming by picking up boxes and it’s been good.”
Pharr and her team stay busy regardless of the upcoming holiday, and the regulars that frequently come into the candy shop typically look for one thing.
“We usually make turtles the most. We have those in pecan turtles as well as cashew turtles. Also pralines are a favorite, and they love the candy apples and fudge as well,” she said.
With a diverse customer base, Pharr says keeping everyone happy is all part of what she and her team do.
“We have a lot of elderly people that come in asking about sugar-free, so we do that as well,” said Pharr. “We make sure to have different choices as well for sugar-free.”
Despite the extensive menu, and the fact that she’s around sugar all day, Pharr has her favorite too.
“I like the peanut butter fudge,” said Pharr. “We dip it in the milk chocolate. That’s the best. I also like the divinity.”
For all of you procrastinators out there, Coast Candymakers will be open the Saturday before Valentine’s Day, and the holiday itself, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can also visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
