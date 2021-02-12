The Cain Way: MDOC Commissioner says gang numbers shrinking in Miss. prisons (Part 1)

BC: “Well, there’s two of them in a car that oughta be sleeping tonight in Colorado. There’s another one going to be on a car in about four days that’s going to be in Florence prison where El Chapo is in Colorado, so if they want to keep being gang leaders, they can do it from a distance, because they ain’t gonna do it here, so chop the head off the snake. What they gonna do? Meanwhile, we’re gonna have all these moral programs and so forth where you can do good with our re-entry program and so forth. Anyway, we don’t even want to admit that we have that much gang problem. There’s one more place that we’re working on really hard that we’ve got to do some serious investigation, but we know it and we know where they are and the gang members are identified. We had 6,500 and a few and now we have about 2,400 and a few, because people are getting out of the gangs and we’re enabling them to do that.”