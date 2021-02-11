UPDATE: Biloxi man wanted for George County attempted murder now in custody

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted following a Sunday shooting in the Benndale Community turned himself in to authorities Thursday. Harold Latrell Edwards, 18, is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility charged with two felonies: attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle.
The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at a home on Bradley Road. A man, who was shot multiple times, was met by deputies just down the road from the home at the Benndale Superstore and taken by helicopter to an area hospital.
During the course of their investigation, deputies identified Edwards as their suspect and put out a warrant for his arrest. Wednesday, they asked the public for help finding him. Within 24 hours, Edwards surrendered to investigators and was taken into custody without incident.
During his initial appearance before a George County Justice Court judge, Edwards was given a $37,500 cash bond on each felony count, for a total of $75,000.
Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
