Thursday’s Forecast

A cold front will move into the area today and then stall to our east. Periods of fog, showers, and storms will continue through Friday. Today’s forecast: fog, showers, and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mild upper 60s and lower 70s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tonight’s forecast: rain early, then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tomorrow’s forecast: rain early, then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the chilly 50s. A cooler than normal pattern is expected this weekend into early next week. Will there be ice or snow in South Mississippi? Over the next four days, the answer is no. Beyond that, it is unknown.