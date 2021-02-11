Tennessee man pleads guilty to aggravated assault on a police officer in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a police officer, and was sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars for his involvement in a Biloxi incident.
On Monday, 26-year-old Dewayne Briley of Nashville, Tennessee pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of felony failure to stop a motor vehicle.
The case began when a woman reported to Biloxi Police that a car had backed into her car in the parking lot of the previously known ‘Club 100′ on Howard Avenue. The car was identified as a black Ford Taurus and was located still in the parking lot when officers arrived.
An officer approached the vehicle and attempted to speak with Briley, but Briley rolled down his window as if he planned to talk with the officer, then zoomed off through the parking lot. Other officers located at the parking lot entrance tried to stop Briley, but in the process an officer was struck, which injured his leg.
Other officers became involved, which resulted in a police chase on Martin Luther King Boulevard. While in the chase, Briley crashed his car at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Howard Avenue, where he and a passenger fled. The passenger was arrested and Briley was caught at a nearby hotel room where he was taken into custody.
When officers searched Briley’s vehicle, they found marijuana and meth in Briley’s hotel room. It was also determined through the investigation that Briley had an active warrant in Tennessee for aggravated assault.
During his plea, Briley admitted that he failed to stop his car because he had drugs, and knew he had a warrant for his arrest.
Upon completion of his sentence in Mississippi, Briley faces additional prosecution in Tennessee for separate aggravated assaults. Also, the injured officer fully recovered from his injuries and has returned to patrol.
