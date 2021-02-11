Suspect shot by police during domestic hostage situation in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a hostage situation in Gulfport.
According to police, officers were called at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday to a house in the 100 block of David Street in reference to a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, police say they quickly realized it was a hostage situation. After attempting to talk with the suspect, multiple officers engaged with the suspect, said Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducre’, adding that the suspect was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.
Neighbors say this area is normally a quiet.
“I’m surprised,” said Yolanda Rivera, a resident who lives in the area. “”It’s a quiet neighborhood.”
The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were notified. MBI is handling the investigation with assistance from Biloxi Police’s Crime Scene Unit.
The Gulfport police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on non-enforcement duties in accordance with procedures.
