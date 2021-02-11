Southern Miss baseball pleased with depth as season nears

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over a week away until opening day at Pete Taylor Park, as Southern Miss is set to continue where it left off after last season was cut way short. The team hit 10 home runs and crossed the plate 103 times in just 16 games, but with only eight men surpassing 40 at-bats.
This year’s team features well over a dozen true freshmen, a lot whom could come in and contribute right away - which could really help the Golden Eagles add another layer of potential at the plate.
“The biggest difference from our offense this year to last year is depth,” assistant coach Travis Creel said. “Last year, we were pretty thin at times with injuries and stuff. On a regular day, we would feel comfortable running nine to 11 guys out there. This spring, it will probably be more in the teens. We’ve added some depth. Last year, we ran the same lineup out when we were healthy and couldn’t do much in-game substitutions. I think this year, you’ll probably see more of it.”
