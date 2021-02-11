Southern Miss baseball pleased with depth as season nears

“The biggest difference from our offense this year to last year is depth,” assistant coach Travis Creel said. “Last year, we were pretty thin at times with injuries and stuff. On a regular day, we would feel comfortable running nine to 11 guys out there. This spring, it will probably be more in the teens. We’ve added some depth. Last year, we ran the same lineup out when we were healthy and couldn’t do much in-game substitutions. I think this year, you’ll probably see more of it.”