Poll shows Miss. voters approve of Reeves, disapprove of Biden, oppose Trump conviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a new poll by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, voters in Mississippi oppose the U.S. Senate’s conviction of former President Donald Trump.
Additionally, voters approve of Governor Tate Reeves’s job performance and disapprove of newly elected President Joe Biden’s performance so far.
The Florida company conducted the poll from February 2 through February 5, 2021.
A total of 625 registered Mississippi voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide.
Here are the exact questions posed and the results revealed:
Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida says those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Mississippi voter registration list that included both landline and cell phone numbers.
