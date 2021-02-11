Keesler Medical Center all clear after suspicious package found inside

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Keesler Medical Center is all clear after a suspicious package was found inside Thursday morning.
The package was found around 11:15 a.m., and first responders evacuated the area where the package was found and made the scene safe in response to the incident.
“Our first responders were well equipped to handle this situation and worked diligently to ensure the safety of everyone on Keesler AFB and our communities,” said Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander said. “The incident site is under control and poses no danger at this time. I am very proud of their rapid and professional response.”
The package tested negative for hazardous material and the scene has been handed over to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations for further investigating.
The Keesler Medical Center and the surrounding area has returned back to normal operations. However, base officials are advising any personnel who uses the base post office to throw away any suspicious mail in a plastic bag and call 911 immediately.
“As soon as the incident occurred, our first responders implemented the emergency procedures we trained for,” Col. Ryan Crowley, 81st Training Wing Mission Support Group commander said. “We train and conduct exercises regularly in order to be as safe and prepared as possible. While the event was unexpected, our training for this type of scenario supports our capability to respond effectively and efficiently.”
