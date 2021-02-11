‘I’m glad now things are better’: Two Coast women in their 90s say they’ve lived to see better days

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Coast women in their 90s said they have seen much change in their lifetimes, not only in our community but also in our state and nation.
Both 95-year-old Thelma Simmons and 98-year-old Annie Burton said they have witnessed the bad and ugly times growing up as an African American, but are proud they’ve lived to see better days.
“I remember a long time ago washing and ironing for the white generation,” said Simmons.
When you look into the eyes of Simmons and Burton, you see nothing but living history, and both women said they’ve experienced and seen a lot.
“Segregation was horrible because when we go out to a place they would throw and kick and they would always call us ugly names,” Simmons said.
Ms. Simmons said she even remembers things like not being able to enter cafes and other businesses through the front door.
“We would always have to go through the back door,” said Simmons. “When you go in the back door, they wait on everybody at the front door.”
Burton added, “My mother didn’t understand but they kept going, they kept me going.”
At the time, it was hard for many Blacks to understand why things were like they were, but like Ms. Burton said Black people kept going, pushing for equality and change.
“Yes, when they really started to change was with Martin Luther King got the Black people together and started fighting for our rights,” Simmons said.
Simmons and Burton were in their late 30s, and early 40s when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended segregation in public places.
“They are better, they had to better,” said Burton.
Burton expressed how she has lived 98 years to see things get better.
“I’m glad now things are better,” Burton said. “They got better, but not the best.”
Simmons also added, “Black History means a lot to me because it shows that I can look by to a better place and better decision.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.