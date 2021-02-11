Hotels hope Valentine’s Day stays can help make up for lost Carnival season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The cancellation of official Carnival celebrations because of the pandemic has hurt some businesses that cater to the season. That includes some hotels, that have in the past, shown an uptick in occupancy because of Mardi Gras.
Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Linda Hornsby said in 2019 and 2020, the Carnival weekend showed “significant” upticks in occupancy, mostly likely because of big bookings by Carnival Krewes.
Numbers for this year won’t be available until next week, but the decorations in the White House Hotel at least give the impression that Carnival season is in full swing. Certainly in the past, the Mardi Gras effect has been good for the hotel.
“We do host a lot of the krewes that come in - Neptune and Sirens - that come in and enjoy our facilities the nights of their ball,” said Tessy Lambert with Lodging & Leisure Investments, owner of the White House Hotel. “And they use our facility to get ready - all the glitz and glamour that is Mardi Gras.”
But the company was already prepared for the normally slow season.
“It’s a little shot in the arm, but it’s not a detriment to our industry to miss out on a few of the balls,” said Lambert. “We’re all looking forward to spring and summer.”
And a couple of years of natural and man-made disasters have toughed the mind-set. It also makes it easier that Valentine’s Day is part of the formula.
“We have encouraged our guests to really enjoy an entire weekend and not just a single day,” Lambert said.
It’s a formula that has worked for Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort as well.
“These weekends the last couple of years have been joined with not only Mardi Gras, but also Valentine’s Day weekend, President’s Day weekend,” said Vicki Haskins with Scarlet Pearl. “So, it’s a natural holiday. And our occupancy is ticking up about 2, 2½ percent over last year.”
The property also is insulated since it’s never been dependent on big krewes bringing in big occupancy.
“We’re a boutique property, and we cater more to out casino customers,” Haskins said.
Edgewater Inn also has benefitted from Mardi Gras, but not this year.
“You would figure people in New Orleans would want some place to go since it’s shut down this weekend,” said Bernie Weiter with Edgewater Inn. “Hopefully, maybe it will be a last-minute walk-in crowd.”
It’s just one more problem to deal with.
“It’s going down, down, down,” said Weiter. “You keep waiting for it to hit bottom and start coming back up.”
