GCCA float den quiet due to parade-less 2021 Mardi Gras season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s usually a bee-hive of activity, but this year the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s float den is quiet thanks to COVID-19.
“This den would be a flurry of activity right now getting ready for the parade,” said Jeff Elder, GCCA Captain. “But this year, it’s just kind of sitting here right now vacant.”
The 25 floats you see every year in the ‘GCCA Fat Tuesday’ parade are kept at the den year round, however, in 2021 none of them will be seen rolling down the streets of Biloxi.
“We started last May with our new royalty and our new planning this year, and you can’t do this last minute, so we had to plan for Mardi Gras like it was going to happen,” said Jeff Elder, GCCA Captain. “One by one, each event we’ve had to cancel, because it just wasn’t safe to do anything.”
Generally, Thursday is the day when the floats would have been filled with beads to throw during the parade. It’s also the day most of the GCCA royalty would have been moving into the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel for six days of revelry.
“With these trying times we’re in, really having a large party or a big celebration should really be at the tail end of what everybody’s concerned with,” said Elder.
Instead, this year’s GCCA royalty and their chosen theme will reign over carnival in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.