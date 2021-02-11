D’Iberville’s Kevin Cooley signs with West Alabama

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Senior track and cross country star Kevin Cooley signed his letter of intent to further his career at West Alabama on Wednesday.
Originally a football player in the eighth grade, his coach - who also coached track - noticed his ability to run, and told him to try out track and field.
So, he did.
When he found out he wasn’t half-bad, he also found his true passion at one of his first practices - in a rather unconventional way.
“We did time trials for the mile, and the 800. I think I ran 2:20-something, and I ran 6:11 for the mile, and I did it in Sperry’s,” Cooley said. “I would race in Sperry’s, I would run in Sperry’s, everyday he would tell me to train, and I didn’t even have trainers because I was new to the sport. I would just race in Sperry’s. I got shin splints, but I just kept running, it didn’t even phase me because I liked it so much.”
