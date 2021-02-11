Bucs fans create GoFundMe to purchase ‘We Dat’ billboard in New Orleans to troll Saints fans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A Florida businessman has started a GoFundMe account to purchase a billboard in New Orleans to remind Who Dat nation that the Saints’ NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history.
The Saints, who were crowned NFC South division champions in the 2020 NFL regular season, defeated the Buccaneers twice in the regular season but lost the third matchup between the two teams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 17.
The Buccaneers would go on to defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Samer Ali created the GoFundMe with his friends Christian Perez and Adam Horn.
Ali is also the host of a podcast about Buccaneers football called “Loose Cannons.”
“The Loose Cannons think New Orleans needs a reminder of what happened when the games REALLY mattered... So, why not a billboard in the middle of New Orleans?” the organizers of the fundraiser wrote on the GoFundMe page.
More than 190 people have donated $3,720 to the fundraiser, as of publication. The original goal of the fundraiser was $3,500.
If the organizers of the GoFundMe are denied the ability to purchase a billboard in New Orleans the money will then be donated to the Arians Family Foundation, Ali tells WAFB.
“They do amazing work for children around the country and Tampa,” Ali said.
The Arians Family Foundation, founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and his wife Christine, supports and develops programs “that strive to prevent and ameliorate the abuse and neglect of children,” according to its website.
For more information about the Arians Family Foundation and how to donate, click here.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.