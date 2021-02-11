Alcorn State opts out of 2021 spring football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - While the FBS decided to play its season in the fall, the FCS opted to push its season back to the spring. But when the SWAC opens play on February 26, Alcorn State will not be taking the field.
The school announced on Tuesday that it will opt out of the 2021 spring football season due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Braves won the conference last season, and have been in the conference championship game for six straight years.
Head coach Fred McNair said in the statement, “Instead of preparing for spring competition, the program will move forward with traditional spring practice to prepare for fall play.”
