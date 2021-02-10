Wicker and Hyde-Smith vote to end impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith both voted to end the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Wicker and Hyde-Smith went along with 42 other Senate Republicans who voted “nay” on the question of whether Trump was subject to impeachment even though he is no longer president, claiming it is unconstitutional.
This is Trump’s second time facing an impeachment trial with Democrats charging him with inciting an angry mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
His lawyers, though, claim Trump bears no responsibility for what happened at the Capitol and that some phrases in his speech before the attack, i.e. “fight like hell,” were only meant to be figurative.
Supporters of the president also point to Trump telling the crowd to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Six Senate Republicans voted with the Democrats to move forward with the trial.
Those Republicans are as follows: Mitt Romney (R-UT), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Pat Toomey (R-PA)
The final vote was 56-44 in favor of proceeding with impeachment. Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office.
