Sheriff: Biloxi man wanted in George County should be considered armed & dangerous

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are looking for a Biloxi man wanted for attempted murder in the Benndale Community. The suspect is Harold Latrell Edwards, 18, and the sheriff’s department warns he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at a home on Bradley Road. A man, who was shot multiple times, was met by deputies just down the road from the home at the Benndale Superstore and taken by helicopter to an area hospital.
During the course of their investigation, deputies identified Edwards as their suspect, but he has not yet been apprehended. If you’ve seen him or know any details about where he may be, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or call 911.
Again, investigators caution that you should not approach him, and consider him armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
