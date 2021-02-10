Rain tapers off this evening. More rain expected on Thursday.

Some showers and storms will continue into the early afternoon, and they could produce some heavy downpours. However, most of the rain will be gone by the sunset. Most of us will be in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.
Fog is possible tonight, and we can’t rule out a few showers. It’s going to stay mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Some showers are possible on Thursday morning, but widespread showers and storms are coming Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are likely in some showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front moving in will bring cooler air by Friday. Showers are expected to continue into Friday. Highs will be around 60.
A few showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be a little cooler by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.
