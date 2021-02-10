Pregnant woman shot, killed in Scottsboro; delivered child under hospital care

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead and a newborn is under hospital care following a murder suicide on Wednesday.
The Scottsboro Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle stopped in the intersection of Maple Street and North Houston Street around 6:15 a.m. on February 10.
Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered both occupants were dead in the vehicle as a result of fatal gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, the occupants of the vehicle were identified as:
- Amber Michelle Coffman, age 35 of Hollywood
- Owen Deanglo Williamson, age 33 of Hollywood
Authorities tell WAFF, Coffman was eight months pregnant. She was transported to Highlands Medical Center in an attempt to rescue the unborn child. Through the actions of first responders and medical staff at Highlands, the child was born and transported to Huntsville Hospital for further care.
Preliminary investigation indicates this is a murder-suicide.
The motive is unknown at the time and is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.