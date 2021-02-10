1 in 477 Mississippians has died of COVID-related complications

John Lewis, a resident of Harmony Court Assisted Living watches as Walgreens pharmacist Valencia Carter administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there have been 9,796 cases of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities and 1,791 deaths as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)