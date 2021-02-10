1 in 477 Mississippians has died of COVID-related complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A report by the news outlet Axios shows that 1 out of every 477 Mississippians has died from the coronavirus.
The Magnolia State remains one of the worst hit by the virus with over 6,000 COVID-related deaths since last February.
The death toll from the virus is the largest in several northeast states, with New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts suffering the most coronavirus deaths in the country.
In New Jersey, 1 out of every 406 citizens has died. In New York, 1 out of every 437.
The states with the least COVID-related deaths per capita are Vermont, Maine and Oregon
