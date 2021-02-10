Vaccine appointments set for Feb. 10 at Coast Coliseum have been rescheduled, says MSDH

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People who showed up at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum expecting to get a vaccine on Wednesday left disappointed.
All of the appointments that were initially scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Coliseum were pushed back, but it seems many people were not aware of the delay.
According to Liz Sharlot with MSDH, emails were sent out earlier this month advising people that their appointments were changed.
WLOX spoke with some of the people who were at the Coliseum on Wednesday. Most of them said they didn’t check their email beforehand so they weren’t aware. One woman said received an email on Feb. 5 about the change but didn’t check it until she got to the closed gates of the Coliseum.
MSDH officials are encouraging people to keep an eye on their email to ensure that no changes have been made when it comes to upcoming appointments since that is how the patient will be notified of any updates.
