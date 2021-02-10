KAFB to receive over $3M for new visitor center

“This project was a joint venture and years in the making,” Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing Commander said. “We are thankful for a close partnership with the City of Biloxi and the State of Mississippi for their commitment of funds to the upgrades on-base and their development of Division Street off-base, as well as, our Navy’s construction element for executing the construction funds. This will continue to strengthen the deep partnership we have with our local communities by providing a direct path to downtown Biloxi, and quicker access to the surrounding area. Additionally, the new Visitors Center will improve the experience of all visitors to Keesler AFB.”