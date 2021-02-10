KAFB to receive over $3M for new visitor center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base will receive more than $3 million to fund a new visitor center after approval from the U.S. Air Force.
“With a new visitor center, the base will be able to showcase all it does to serve Mississippi and our nation,” Sen. Roger Wicker said.
The new 4,036-square-foot visitor center is part of an ongoing project for a new gate entrance at the base in conjunction with the widening of Division Street.
“I appreciate the Air Force’s designation of these military construction funds to improve an important military installation in our state,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
“This project was a joint venture and years in the making,” Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing Commander said. “We are thankful for a close partnership with the City of Biloxi and the State of Mississippi for their commitment of funds to the upgrades on-base and their development of Division Street off-base, as well as, our Navy’s construction element for executing the construction funds. This will continue to strengthen the deep partnership we have with our local communities by providing a direct path to downtown Biloxi, and quicker access to the surrounding area. Additionally, the new Visitors Center will improve the experience of all visitors to Keesler AFB.”
The new building will handle all visitor access to Keesler. In addition to construction, the project will include landscaping, parking, signage, lighting, fire protection, HVAC, and all associated utilities at the new building.
