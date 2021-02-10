Coast senior citizen ready for ‘new beginning’ as The Blake sets to open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If all goes as planned, next week some Coast senior citizens will have a new assisted living option to ponder. The Blake, a $25 million assisted living facility on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi is set to open Feb. 15.
For 81-year-old Shelia Hansen, last year filled with many unfortunate events. No, she didn’t get COVID-19, but she and her dog Travis spent a good deal of time avoiding the virus while selling her house, living with her son and getting ready to move into The Blake.
“You know, if I would’ve talked to you two years ago I would’ve said never,” said Hansen. “But as you age and need certain things, you have to look at the big picture. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to finally move in.”
Neither can those who work at The Blake. They’ve spent the last three months getting ready to open, only to see construction delays and COVID-19 concerns put everything on the back burner. But now, the dining menu is set, and so is this brand new assisted living-secure memory care facility.
“Everything is brand new here,” said Jean-Paul Lavallee. “I’ve been a chef for 36 years and this is the first time everything is brand new.”
New, and ready for business in what they hope will be the post COVID-19 world.
“The staff is very excited, they’re all beginning to mesh, and it’s just going to be great,” said Caroline Barry, The Blake vice president of communications. “We’re actually in the process of getting our employees vaccinated, our residents have access to vaccinations. We’re excited to open.”
And Sheila Hansen’s ready for her new beginning.
“I’m very active, and I want to be as long as I’m alive, and I was spending too much time just existing.” said Hansen.
The Blake will have 118 apartments and room for 130 residents, that includes 70 for assisted living residents and 48 in secure memory care.
