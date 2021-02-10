Coast businessman, philanthropist remembered as ‘most honest, trustworthy, Christian human being’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of a pillar known throughout South Mississippi.
Lee Brumfield was killed Feb. 9 when a vehicle veered off Highway 90, striking him as he walked his dog along the beach.
The 64-year-old was well known across the Gulf Coast, having worked tirelessly for the last three decades to revitalize cities both economically and spiritually.
A lifelong Coast resident, Brumfield at one point was working to redevelop the old Singing River Mall property. He was also one of the developers behind the Legacy Condos in Ocean Springs, as well as an array of of other projects.
But it was the way he lived his life outside the office that people who knew him will remember.
”If you missed meeting Lee Brumfield, then you missed a very generous man of great sensitivity, compassion and a man who was constantly seeking ways to help others,” said retired pastor and Brumfield’s close friend Carl King.
Brumfield worked closely with several charity organizations, including Home of Grace, an organization centered around helping those struggling with addiction.
”He was always figuring out how he could help others and not get any credit for it,” said Home of Grace Executive Director Josh Barton. “I liked to call him an iceberg person. There was so much substance to Lee that very few saw. They just saw the little tip of Lee and that’s how he liked it, but he loved making a difference in people’s lives.”
Over the years, Brumfield was the largest single benefactor for Home of Grace by more than five times, said Barton, who did not say exactly at how much money the businessman donated to the charity.
For Brumfield, it was a calling to help others in need, and that’s exactly what he did for so many people at Home of Grace, sponsoring and aiding in helping individuals break free from the chains of addiction.
That selflessness was no doubt influenced by his relationship with God. Brumfield often cited scripture to his friends, and even taught Sunday school. Those basic lessons in Christian forgiveness and having a generous spirit are lessons he would often share with his business partner Michael Butler.
”We know exactly where Lee Brumfield is,” said Butler. “There is no doubt about that. If there is anybody who is rejoicing in heaven right now, it’s Lee Brumfield. He was probably the biggest inspiration in my working career and my biggest inspiration in my personal life outside of my parents. It has been a tough day. I never told him to his face but I loved him.”
Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell was also a good friend of Brumfield’s, working with him over the years on various projects. He, too, has no doubt where his friend’s spirit now resides.
”He was the most honest, trustworthy, Christian human being I ever knew,” said McDonnell. “If Lee Brumfield isn’t in heaven as we speak, I got to question how I’ll ever get there.”
Funeral arrangements for Brumfield have not yet been announced.
