Biloxi VA to administer COVID-19 vaccinations via drive-through on Feb. 13

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Veteran Affairs Medical Center, known as the VA, will give COVID-19 vaccination to veterans on Feb. 13.
Utilizing a drive-through model, the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System will give the shots to those who have made an appointment. The vaccinations will be given between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. based on availability.
The GCVHC’s Joint Ambulatory Center in Pensacola, Fla. will also administer shots via drive-through on the same day.
Currently, VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans already receiving care from the VA, based on CDC and VA risk criteria, which include veterans over the age of 65, veterans in residential behavioral health facilities, caregiver support recipients, veterans with spinal cord issues, and veterans in long-term care facilities.
Veterans interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can make an appointment by calling 1-800-296-8872.
“This effort will help to boost the number of vaccines being delivered to our veteran population with the support of the VA Network Office and VA Central Office efforts,. With more than 75,000 registered Veterans throughout the Gulf Coast, it is vital to maximize these efforts in order to minimize risk to our Veterans at risk for exposure,” said Christopher Saslo, the GCVHCS associate director for patient care services and nurse executive.
He also said that other high-risk populations that are being added as deemed available through vaccine delivery.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s Eligibility web page to learn more: Eligibility For VA Health Care | Veterans Affairs
The Biloxi VA Medical Center and the Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS), which is headquartered in Biloxi and provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 75,000 veterans on the Gulf Coast.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.