Woman’s body found in northern Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in northern Harrison County.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the body was located in the woods in the area of Airy Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails on Monday.
Authorities are working to identify the woman. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this report when more information is released.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.