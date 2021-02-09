Tuesday’s Forecast

Roads this morning are likely wet thanks to some rain showers which occurred overnight. Much of this rain has moved east of us and the day ahead will be mild with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Today’s high temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s which is rather mild for this time of year. A few more hit-or-miss showers will be possible tomorrow. But, Thursday brings a washout with rainy weather for much of the day. We’ll probably want to keep the umbrellas handy for scattered showers on Friday too. But, rain chances may decrease into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures this week will stay mild through Thursday. But, there will be a significant cooldown Friday into the weekend with highs plunging into the 50s and 40s and lows dropping into the 30s, perhaps even below-freezing at times.